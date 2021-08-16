COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

REUTERS
16 de Agosto de 2021

U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Afgnanistan

Start: 16 Aug 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2021 15:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK - The 15-member U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Monday morning to discuss Afghanistan, at the request of Estonia and Norway, diplomats said.

