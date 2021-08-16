COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/UN

Por
REUTERS
16 de Agosto de 2021

U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Afghanistan

Start: 16 Aug 2021 16:20 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2021 17:20 GMT

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK - The 15-member U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Monday morning to discuss Afghanistan, at the request of Estonia and Norway, diplomats said.

SCHEDULE

1520GMT - Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram, gives statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

