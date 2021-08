ADVISORY 1015-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL-AIRPORT-UGC

Afghans crowd Kabul airport has gunfire can be heard

Start: 16 Aug 2021 04:10 GMT

End: 16 Aug 2021 04:13 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Afghans crowd Kabul airport has gunfire can be heard.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JAWAD SUKHANYAR

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JAWAD SUKHANYAR

Source: JAWAD SUKHANYAR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com