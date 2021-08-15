ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Thai anti-government protesters call for "car mob" rally
Start: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government activists call on people to join a car protest by driving their vehicles from the outskirts of Bangkok to the city centre, in protest against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and their mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com