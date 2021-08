Kabul residents react to Taliban reaching capital

Start: 15 Aug 2021 13:51 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 13:52 GMT

KABUL: 'Everyone is tired of war' - Kabul resident after Taliban reaches capital

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com