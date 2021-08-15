COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7090-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/GHANI STATEMENT

REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2021

Ghani holds conference call with government ministers

Start: 15 Aug 2021 13:06 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 13:07 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan holds conference call with government ministers. Says public must be able to reach authorities.

Location: Afghanistan

Reuters

