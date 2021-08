At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion

Start: 15 Aug 2021 05:04 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 05:07 GMT

LEBANON - At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its Twitter account early on Sunday.

