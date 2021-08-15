COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7016-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/INTERIOR MINISTER

Por
REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2021

Afghan Acting Interior Minister speaks about Kabul security

Start: 15 Aug 2021 10:19 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 10:21 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Afghan Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal says "The security of the city has been guaranteed. There will be no attack on the city. "

