ADVISORY --FLASH--7016-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/INTERIOR MINISTER

Afghan Acting Interior Minister speaks about Kabul security
Start: 15 Aug 2021 10:19 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2021 10:21 GMT
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Afghan Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal says "The security of the city has been guaranteed. There will be no attack on the city. "
