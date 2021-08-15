COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CANADA-POLITICS/ELECTION -- TIMING APPROX --

Por
REUTERSAUG 15
15 de Agosto de 2021

Canadian PM Trudeau speaks on Afghanistan, expected to announce a snap election

Start: 15 Aug 2021 15:17 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 15:31 GMT

OTTAWA, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept 20 and will make the formal announcement this Sunday, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

SCHEDULE:

1419 GMT APPROX - Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to speak with Governor General Mary Simon

1430 GMT APPROX -- Trudeau delivers remarks, announcing his call for new elections

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

