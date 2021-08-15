ADVISORY CANADA-POLITICS/ELECTION -- TIMING APPROX

Canadian PM Trudeau speaks on Afghanistan, expected to announce a snap election
Start: 15 Aug 2021 15:17 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2021 15:31 GMT
OTTAWA, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept 20 and will make the formal announcement this Sunday, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
SCHEDULE:
1419 GMT APPROX - Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to speak with Governor General Mary Simon
1430 GMT APPROX -- Trudeau delivers remarks, announcing his call for new elections
