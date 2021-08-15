ADVISORY CANADA-POLITICS/ELECTION -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Canadian PM Trudeau expected to announce a snap election
OTTAWA, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept 20 and will make the formal announcement this Sunday, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
