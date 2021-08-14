COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 14 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Por
REUTERSAUG 14
9 de Agosto de 2021

Japan ceremony on 76th anniversary of WWII surrender

Start: 15 Aug 2021 02:30 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender at Nippon Budokan.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Es un amor”: Karol Sevilla reveló cómo es Niurka, madre de Emilio Osorio, de suegra

“Es un amor”: Karol Sevilla reveló cómo es Niurka, madre de Emilio Osorio, de suegra

Las sentidas condolencias de Jorge Iván Ospina, alcalde de Cali, por la muerte de Carlos Ardila Lülle

María Fernanda Cabal propone que se federalice Colombia para luchar contra la corrupción

En los últimos tres meses, el transporte de pasajeros en Colombia incrementó 85,7%

Censura en Nicaragua: las fuerzas del régimen de Daniel Ortega arrestaron al gerente del diario La Prensa

DEPORTES

Ovación, un tema especial y banderas argentinas: así fue la presentación de Lionel Messi ante el público del PSG

Ovación, un tema especial y banderas argentinas: así fue la presentación de Lionel Messi ante el público del PSG

Ante una multitud, PSG presentó a Lionel Messi y todos sus refuerzos en el Parque de los Príncipes

Cristiano Ronaldo mostró su extraño ritual para bendecir la mesa en una cena familiar junto a Georgina Rodríguez y sus cuatro hijos

La contundente respuesta del Cholo Simeone sobre la posible llegada de Messi al Atlético Madrid

¿Tite castigó a una de sus figuras por su actuación en la final ante Argentina? La lista de Brasil para las Eliminatorias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Es un amor”: Karol Sevilla reveló cómo es Niurka, madre de Emilio Osorio, de suegra

“Es un amor”: Karol Sevilla reveló cómo es Niurka, madre de Emilio Osorio, de suegra

“Los problemas con la familia unida son menores: así reapareció Alejandro Fernández al lado de su nieta Cayetana

Cuál es el tratamiento al que se sometió Brenda Zambrano después de retirarse los implantes

Cómo fueron las vacaciones de Paulina Rubio tras su aparente victoria en la disputa legal contra “Colate”

Cómo fue el inicio del rodaje de “Volverte a ver: la telenovela con la que Brandón Peniche y Anette Michelle llegan a Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Inteligencia Artificial: cómo se aplica a la tecnología de los automóviles

Inteligencia Artificial: cómo se aplica a la tecnología de los automóviles

El maratón del Día del Pionero en Utah: la belleza de aventurarse en una carrera local

Cómo los microorganismos nos defienden contra el COVID-19

La otra pandemia aún vigente: la mirada actual sobre el VIH del infectólogo Pedro Cahn

Una por una, cuáles son las variantes del coronavirus desde la versión original de Wuhan