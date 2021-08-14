ADVISORY SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG/MESSI

PSG presents Messi, Ramos and Donnarumma at Parc des Prince

Start: 14 Aug 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2021 18:15 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT.

PARIS - PSG presents Lionel Messi and their four new recruits including Sergio Ramos and Luigi Donnarumma to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

