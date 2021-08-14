COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG/MESSI

Por
REUTERSAUG 14
13 de Agosto de 2021

PSG presents Messi, Ramos and Donnarumma at Parc des Prince

Start: 14 Aug 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2021 18:15 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT.

PARIS - PSG presents Lionel Messi and their four new recruits including Sergio Ramos and Luigi Donnarumma to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT PSG presents Messi to fans

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cuál es el tratamiento al que se sometió Brenda Zambrano después de retirarse los implantes

Autos chocolate: la polémica de EEUU que se reaviva en México

Vacuna contra COVID-19 a jóvenes de 18 a 29 años en Xochimilco: cuándo iniciará la inmunización

Édgar Veytia, de fiscal a soplón del narco: incriminó al gobernador de Sinaloa con los Beltrán Leyva

"Compañeros, no me quiero morir": los estremecedores audios de los policías emboscados en Epitacio, Michoacán

Cristiano Ronaldo mostró su extraño ritual para bendecir la mesa en una cena familiar junto a Georgina Rodríguez y sus cuatro hijos

La contundente respuesta del Cholo Simeone sobre la posible llegada de Messi al Atlético Madrid

¿Tite castigó a una de sus figuras por su actuación en la final ante Argentina? La lista de Brasil para las Eliminatorias

Brutal pelea entre fanáticos del Manchester United y Leeds en el regreso del público visitante en la Premier

El Manchester United aplastó al Leeds de Marcelo Bielsa en el inicio de una nueva Premier League

Cuál es el tratamiento al que se sometió Brenda Zambrano después de retirarse los implantes

Cómo fueron las vacaciones de Paulina Rubio tras su aparente victoria en la disputa legal contra "Colate"

Cómo fue el inicio del rodaje de "Volverte a ver: la telenovela con la que Brandón Peniche y Anette Michelle llegan a Televisa

Cómo fue la boda de Kristal Silva que pospuso casi dos años

El drama de Lyn May: de los abusos en su infancia al apoyo incondicional de su esposo

Inteligencia Artificial: cómo se aplica a la tecnología de los automóviles

Inteligencia Artificial: cómo se aplica a la tecnología de los automóviles

El maratón del Día del Pionero en Utah: la belleza de aventurarse en una carrera local

Cómo los microorganismos nos defienden contra el COVID-19

La otra pandemia aún vigente: la mirada actual sobre el VIH del infectólogo Pedro Cahn

Una por una, cuáles son las variantes del coronavirus desde la versión original de Wuhan