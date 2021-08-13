COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG/MESSI

Por
REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2021

PSG presents Messi, Ramos and Donnarumma at Parc des Prince

Start: 14 Aug 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2021 18:15 GMT

PARIS - PSG presents Lionel Messi and their four new recruits including Sergio Ramos and Luigi Donnarumma to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT PSG presents Messi to fans

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

