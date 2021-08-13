COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 12 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SAMSUNG ELEC-LEADER/RELEASE --UPDATED TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSAUG 13
12 de Agosto de 2021

Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

Start: 13 Aug 2021 00:55 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2021 01:08 GMT

UIWANG , SOUTH KOREA - Samsung Electronics vice chairman, Jay Y. Lee, in jail after convictions for bribery, embezzlement and other charges, leaves prison after the Justice Ministry decided to grant him parole.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - parolees leave detention centre

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

