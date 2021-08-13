COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Por
REUTERSAUG 13
13 de Agosto de 2021

WHO experts answer general public's question on COVID-19

Start: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO experts take questions from the general public on COVID-19 vaccine equity.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Social media event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mapa del coronavirus en México 13 de agosto: ocho estados en estado crítico con saturación superior a 70%

Mapa del coronavirus en México 13 de agosto: ocho estados en estado crítico con saturación superior a 70%

Huesos y zapatillas de mujer: las huellas de la violencia en La Bartolina, el campo de exterminio del Cártel del Golfo

El metabolismo no se vuelve más lento en la edad adulta, como se creía, según un nuevo estudio

Entre la sensualidad y el amor: estas son las cinco fotos imperdibles de Belinda en Instagram

Gustavo Petro sigue de primero en intención de voto, pero cae 8 puntos; Iván Duque sube en desaprobación

DEPORTES

Pochettino habló sobre el arribo de Messi: la advertencia al Dream Team, por qué PSG fue la “casa de Gran Hermano” y el posible debut de Leo

Pochettino habló sobre el arribo de Messi: la advertencia al Dream Team, por qué PSG fue la “casa de Gran Hermano” y el posible debut de Leo

“Caí en una depresión”: fuertes revelaciones de “Chicharito” Hernández

Liga MX: los goles del primer triunfo del Necaxa en el torneo

PSG mostró la intimidad de la segunda práctica de Messi: pasadas con Neymar y un “loco” a puro talento

Diego Laínez visitó la CDMX y presenció la victoria del América en Concachampions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Buscando el olvido”: la canción con la que Álex Fernández sigue en la música tras hospitalización de Vicente Fernández

“Buscando el olvido”: la canción con la que Álex Fernández sigue en la música tras hospitalización de Vicente Fernández

“Fuimos una familia de ocho”: Sofía Castro habló de la supuesta violencia entre Angélica Rivera y Peña Nieto

Las vacaciones de Rebel Wilson en Italia, la salida de Nicole Scherzinger en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

“Estuve en un mundo paralelo”: repartidor de Mérida se viraliza en Tik Tok por contar experiencia en hacienda embrujada

Larry Hernández se aventó un “palomazo” tras varios días sin poder hablar por COVID-19

TENDENCIAS

El metabolismo no se vuelve más lento en la edad adulta, como se creía, según un nuevo estudio

El metabolismo no se vuelve más lento en la edad adulta, como se creía, según un nuevo estudio

Quiénes son las 19 millones de personas que aún no se aplicaron la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en Argentina

Nuevos datos revelan la peligrosidad de la variante Beta

Por qué las fosas nasales darían la clave de la razón por la que algunas personas enferman gravemente de COVID-19

Vacaciones en pandemia: cuidados para viajar en el transporte público