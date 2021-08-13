ADVISORY GERMANY-WALL/ANNIVERSARY--UPDATED TIME

60th anniversary of the building of the Wall in Berlin

Start: 13 Aug 2021 07:38 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2021 10:00 GMT

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends the central commemorative event on the 60th anniversary of the building of the Wall in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

0915GMT wreath-laying ceremony at the Berlin Wall Memorial

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com