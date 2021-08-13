COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-WALL/ANNIVERSARY--UPDATED TIME--

60th anniversary of the building of the Wall in Berlin

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends the central commemorative event on the 60th anniversary of the building of the Wall in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

0915GMT wreath-laying ceremony at the Berlin Wall Memorial

