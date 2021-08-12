ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/BORDER-TEXAS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Homeland Security's Mayorkas visits South Texas, holds presser
Start: 12 Aug 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2021 18:45 GMT
NEAR U.S.-MEXICO BORDER, TEXAS - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel on Thursday to south Texas, where U.S. border agents have made hundreds of thousands of migrant arrests in the past year. Mayorkas will meet with government workers, local officials and community leaders, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Mayorkas will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. CDT in Brownsville, Texas.
