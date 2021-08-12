ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/BORDER-TEXAS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Homeland Security's Mayorkas visits South Texas, holds presser

Start: 12 Aug 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2021 18:45 GMT

NEAR U.S.-MEXICO BORDER, TEXAS - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel on Thursday to south Texas, where U.S. border agents have made hundreds of thousands of migrant arrests in the past year. Mayorkas will meet with government workers, local officials and community leaders, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Mayorkas will hold a press conference at 12:45 p.m. CDT in Brownsville, Texas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com