Jueves 12 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Por
REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2021

Biden makes remarks on prescription drug prices

Start: 12 Aug 2021 16:58 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2021 17:47 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden remarks on prescription drug prices.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

