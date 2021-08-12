ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Biden makes remarks on prescription drug prices
Start: 12 Aug 2021 16:58 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2021 17:47 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden remarks on prescription drug prices.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com