ADVISORY GREECE-WILDFIRES/PM

Greek PM Mitsotakis holds newser on response to wildfires
Start: 12 Aug 2021 09:06 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2021 10:00 GMT
ATHENS, GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a news conference to discuss the government's response to wildfires raging in the country for over a week.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - News conference starts
Location: Greece
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
