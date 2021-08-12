COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 12 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GREECE-WILDFIRES/PM

Por
REUTERSAUG 12
11 de Agosto de 2021

Greek PM Mitsotakis holds newser on response to wildfires

Start: 12 Aug 2021 09:06 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2021 10:00 GMT

ATHENS, GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a news conference to discuss the government's response to wildfires raging in the country for over a week.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / GREEK

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

