ADVISORY GREECE-WILDFIRES/PM

Greek PM Mitsotakis holds newser on response to wildfires

Start: 12 Aug 2021 09:06 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2021 10:00 GMT

ATHENS, GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a news conference to discuss the government's response to wildfires raging in the country for over a week.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / GREEK

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com