ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-STATE

US State department media briefing
Start: 12 Aug 2021 17:58 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2021 18:58 GMT
Editors please note: Audio as incoming
WASHINGTON DC, USA - US State department spokesperson gives a media briefing on the relocation of staff from the United States embassy in Kabul
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE DEPARTMENT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com