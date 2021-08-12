COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 12 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-STATE

Por
REUTERSAUG 12
12 de Agosto de 2021

US State department media briefing

Start: 12 Aug 2021 17:58 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2021 18:58 GMT

Editors please note: Audio as incoming

WASHINGTON DC, USA - US State department spokesperson gives a media briefing on the relocation of staff from the United States embassy in Kabul

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE DEPARTMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El 80% de venezolanos capturados en Bogota quedan en libertad, según cifras de la Secretaria de Seguridad

El 80% de venezolanos capturados en Bogota quedan en libertad, según cifras de la Secretaria de Seguridad

Un mes tras las rejas: cientos de personas continúan en prisión en Cuba luego de las protestas contra la dictadura

650 migrantes podrán cruzar diariamente la frontera entre Panamá y Colombia, en septiembre serán 500

Con impresionate split: Lyn May incendió las redes sociales

Epa Colombia condenada a cinco años de cárcel por el Tribunal Superior de Bogotá

DEPORTES

La particular imagen con la que Leeds United anunció la renovación del contrato de Marcelo Bielsa

La particular imagen con la que Leeds United anunció la renovación del contrato de Marcelo Bielsa

Messi recibió una camiseta histórica de Brasil como regalo para su museo: “Estoy agradecido de tener esta joya”

Abrazo con Icardi, encuentro con Sergio Ramos y el particular mensaje de un juvenil: el primer día de Lionel Messi en el PSG por dentro

Carlos Bianchi le dio la bienvenida a Lionel Messi a París: “PSG es un gran club y vos lo vas a hacer más grande”

Lionel Messi revolucionó al PSG en 48 horas: del furor de ventas de camisetas, al ambicioso nuevo objetivo del dueño del club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Con impresionate split: Lyn May incendió las redes sociales

Con impresionate split: Lyn May incendió las redes sociales

Cómo Maluma apoyó al equipo de Jesús Navarro en “La Voz México 2021″

De las vacaciones en bikini de Geraldine Bazán a las rutinas de ejercicio de Galilea Montijo: famosos a un click

“Me sentí humillado”: Mario Pineda denunció a Pepe y Teo por acoso

Galilea Montijo respondió a las críticas por festejar su aniversario tras la muerte de su padre: “Yo ya tenía planeado todo”

TENDENCIAS

Las novedades más grandes del Samsung Galaxy Unpacked de agosto

Las novedades más grandes del Samsung Galaxy Unpacked de agosto

Quienes se hayan vacunado en el exterior podrán recibir la segunda dosis de otra vacuna

Cómo es la mini casa prefabricada de USD 50.000 donde vive Elon Musk, uno de los hombres más ricos del mundo

Las tasas de obesidad infantil crecen al ritmo del aumento del consumo de alimentos procesados

De qué manera fortalecer los músculos ayuda a tener un cerebro longevo