COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2021

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby briefs reporters.

Start: 11 Aug 2021 18:59 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 19:39 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby briefs reporters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Científicos mexicanos arrojan luz sobre cómo el ajolote regenera, extremidades, corazón y hasta el cerebro

Científicos mexicanos arrojan luz sobre cómo el ajolote regenera, extremidades, corazón y hasta el cerebro

Emboscada en Edomex contra alcaldesa de Pilcaya dejó dos policías asesinados en Ixtapan de la Sal

Pensión del Bienestar: cuáles son las dos maneras de hacer el registro en los estados

Israel repudió la designación del nuevo ministro del Interior de Irán, acusado por el atentado a la AMIA: “Es un criminal buscado por Interpol”

JLo y Ben Affleck disfrutaron de un día de playa con su amigo Matt Damon

DEPORTES

“Sabía que había visores de Europa pero yo estaba en lo mío”: Alexis Vega desechó emigrar al Viejo Continente y afirmó que está concentrado en Chivas

“Sabía que había visores de Europa pero yo estaba en lo mío”: Alexis Vega desechó emigrar al Viejo Continente y afirmó que está concentrado en Chivas

Gómez Junco: “Hay mucho trabajo por hacer para Miguel Herrera”

La íntima charla entre Javier Pastore y el presidente del PSG luego del fichaje de Messi: “Me dijo que era al primero que llamaba”

El Barcelona, en situación crítica: aún no redujo su masa salarial y no puede inscribir a sus refuerzos

Las 4 razones que llevaron a Messi a firmar por el PSG

ENTRETENIMIENTO

JLo y Ben Affleck disfrutaron de un día de playa con su amigo Matt Damon

JLo y Ben Affleck disfrutaron de un día de playa con su amigo Matt Damon

“Ella nunca dijo que no existía”: María Conchita Alonso defendió a Paty Navidad tras ser hospitalizada

La tierna razón por la que Yuya se ausentará de las redes sociales

Cómo Andrea Escalona fue sorprendida por J Balvin en su último cumpleaños

Cómo ha evolucionado la salud de Marco Antonio Muñiz

TENDENCIAS

Argentina participará de un nuevo ensayo global para probar tres drogas contra el COVID-19

Argentina participará de un nuevo ensayo global para probar tres drogas contra el COVID-19

Por qué el humo de los incendios puede aumentar el número de contagios de COVID-19

Cómo limitar quienes pueden responder a una publicación en Twitter

WhatsApp presentó una nueva función para mudar el historial de chats de un celular con Android a otro con iOS

Los famosos antivirus Norton y Avast se fusionan tras multimillonario acuerdo