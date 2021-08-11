COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-MESSI/ --UPDATED SOURCE/STORY--

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2021

Lionel Messi holds news conference in Paris

Start: 11 Aug 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 10:17 GMT

PARIS - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi holds his first news conference in Paris, after his transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Messi news conference

0945GMT - Switched to view of Fans gathering at PSG stadium to hail Messi's arrival (REUTERS)

0947GMT - Switched to view of Parc des Princes stadium (PSG)

0948GMT - Switched to view of Fans gathering at PSG stadium to hail Messi's arrival (REUTERS)

0950GMT - Switched to view of Parc des Princes stadium (PSG)

0953GMT - Switched to view of Fans gathering at PSG stadium to hail Messi's arrival (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: PSG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El mensaje de la militancia del PSUV en las elecciones internas: no quieren a los militares en el poder

El mensaje de la militancia del PSUV en las elecciones internas: no quieren a los militares en el poder

“No se advierte tortura ni violación”: presidente municipal de Mérida negó agresiones de policías contra José Eduardo Ravelo

Proximidad, sensibilidad y especialización: los cambios que necesita la FGR, según Santiago Nieto

Locura por Messi en PSG: una multitud lo alentó desde la puerta del estadio

GN decomisó paquetes de marihuana en diferentes puntos de Zacatecas, Coahuila y Aguascalientes

DEPORTES

“Dame la mano Ciro”: los hijos de Lionel Messi fueron protagonistas de la presentación de su padre en el PSG

“Dame la mano Ciro”: los hijos de Lionel Messi fueron protagonistas de la presentación de su padre en el PSG

Pasional recibimiento de los fanáticos del PSG a Messi: el insólito regalo que quiso darle un hincha al tierno gesto de Leo

Lionel Messi fue presentado en el PSG: “Mi sueño es volver a levantar otra Champions League”

Los mejores memes de la goleada a los Tigres de Miguel Herrera en la Leagues Cup

“Se asoma el primer fracaso”: Faitelson tundió a Miguel Herrera por sus resultados con Tigres

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juanpa Zurita “revivió” para promocionar su nuevo programa de cocina

Juanpa Zurita “revivió” para promocionar su nuevo programa de cocina

“Mi ignorancia me llevó a hacer nada”: integrante de las Chiquirrucas se disculpó por abuso sexual a migrante

Cecy ‘Wushu’ recordó cuando Kalimba le pidió ser su novia

“Se inventan muchas novelas”: Brenda Zambrano reveló si volverá a Acapulco Shore

Llega la serie animada What If...?, con un enigma desconcertante: ¿qué hubiera pasado si en el Universo Marvel todo hubiera salido diferente?

TENDENCIAS

Los expertos en nutrición piden tomar conciencia sobre los peligros de los alimentos ultraprocesados, sobre todo en los niños

Los expertos en nutrición piden tomar conciencia sobre los peligros de los alimentos ultraprocesados, sobre todo en los niños

Día del Nutricionista: 10 consejos para llevar una alimentación sana y variada

Una guía para viajar a Grecia en pandemia: permisos, vacunas y todo lo que conviene saber

Por qué dormir en camas separadas puede beneficiar las relaciones de pareja

Bajo deseo, evitación y asexualidad: qué es cada uno, en qué se parecen y en qué se diferencian