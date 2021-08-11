ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/RINGS

Olympic rings on Tokyo Bay removed after Olympic Games end

Start: 11 Aug 2021 00:46 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 03:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Olympic rings installed in Tokyo Bay for the 2020 Olympic Games are removed after the world's biggest sporting event came to an end on August 8.

