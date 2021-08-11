COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-CUOMO/HOCHUL --UPDATED SOURCE--

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
11 de Agosto de 2021

Kathy Hochul delivers remarks and holds a press conference.

Start: 11 Aug 2021 18:00 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 19:00 GMT

ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA - Kathy Hochul, who will soon become the first woman to serve as governor of New York, delivers remarks and holds a press conference.

As lieutenant governor, the No. 2 statewide position, she will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

