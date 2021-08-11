COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/FARMERS

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
9 de Agosto de 2021

Indian farmers hold tractor rallies on Independence day

Start: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE PROTEST.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Farmers, who have camped outside New Delhi since September last year protesting controversial farm reforms, hold tractor rallies with Indian tricolour flags on the occasion of India's independence day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

