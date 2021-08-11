ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/FARMERS

Indian farmers hold tractor rallies on Independence day
Start: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE PROTEST.
NEW DELHI, INDIA - Farmers, who have camped outside New Delhi since September last year protesting controversial farm reforms, hold tractor rallies with Indian tricolour flags on the occasion of India's independence day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com