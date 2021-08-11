COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
10 de Agosto de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments

Start: 11 Aug 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 14:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros will be joined by Hanna Sarkkinen, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Finland, Samba Sow, Director of Center for Vaccine Development in Mali and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial and Marco Medina, National Autonomous University of Honduras and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO invitó a Joe Biden a visitar México en septiembre

AMLO invitó a Joe Biden a visitar México en septiembre

Escándalo de espionaje en Alemania: detuvieron a un británico que filtraba secretos a Rusia

La renuncia de Andrew Cuomo: la llamada clave que precipitó el final del gobernador de Nueva York

River Plate abrirá ante Atlético Mineiro su dura serie de cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Cómo José Eduardo Derbez pidió a Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo superar sus conflictos

DEPORTES

River Plate abrirá ante Atlético Mineiro su dura serie de cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

River Plate abrirá ante Atlético Mineiro su dura serie de cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Héctor Moreno y Erick Aguirre llegan a Rayados y buscan llamado al “Tri”

Antonela Roccuzzo escribió un sentido mensaje para Lionel Messi y compartió una foto familiar en PSG: “Con vos en todas”

La historia de Ibai Llanos, el español que pasó de relatar partidos de Tetris a ser el invitado favorito de Lionel Messi

“Tengo nietos y conozco las escuelas”: el inesperado diálogo del argentino Omar da Fonseca con Messi y la eufórica arenga que hizo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo José Eduardo Derbez pidió a Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo superar sus conflictos

Cómo José Eduardo Derbez pidió a Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo superar sus conflictos

Danna Paola en Instagram: estas son sus cinco fotos imperdibles

“El Stand de los Besos 3” en Netflix: todo lo que debes saber sobre la última temporada

Estrenan un videoclip inédito de Gustavo Cerati en el día en que el músico hubiera cumplido 62 años

La noche divertida de Demi Rose, el romántico paseo a caballo de Alessandra Ambrosio: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Los expertos en nutrición piden tomar conciencia sobre los peligros de los alimentos ultraprocesados, sobre todo en los niños

Los expertos en nutrición piden tomar conciencia sobre los peligros de los alimentos ultraprocesados, sobre todo en los niños

Día del Nutricionista: 10 consejos para llevar una alimentación sana y variada

Una guía para viajar a Grecia en pandemia: permisos, vacunas y todo lo que conviene saber

Por qué dormir en camas separadas puede beneficiar las relaciones de pareja

Bajo deseo, evitación y asexualidad: qué es cada uno, en qué se parecen y en qué se diferencian