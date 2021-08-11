ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon

Start: 11 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a Defense Council at his holiday residency at the Fort de Bregancon in southern France. Macron is expected to make opening remarks.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT Conference starts with Macron's opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com