COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Por
REUTERSAUG 11
10 de Agosto de 2021

Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon

Start: 11 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a Defense Council at his holiday residency at the Fort de Bregancon in southern France. Macron is expected to make opening remarks.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT Conference starts with Macron's opening remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“El presidente dejó de ser intocable”: Mario Delgado urgió discusión legislativa sobre revocación de mandato

“El presidente dejó de ser intocable”: Mario Delgado urgió discusión legislativa sobre revocación de mandato

De la viruela al coronavirus: las vacunas que cambiaron la historia de la humanidad

A una venganza atribuyen muerte de taita indígena en Putumayo

Cecy ‘Wushu’ recordó cuando Kalimba le pidió ser su novia

Los grupos talibanes tomaron el control de nueve capital de Afganistán en seis días

DEPORTES

“Se asoma el primer fracaso”: Faitelson tundió a Miguel Herrera por sus resultados con Tigres

“Se asoma el primer fracaso”: Faitelson tundió a Miguel Herrera por sus resultados con Tigres

Pierde cinco kilos por partido y se casó con la sobrina de su ex esposa: Hulk, la carta de gol de Atlético Mineiro frente a River Plate

Los millones detrás del Dream Team: cuánto dinero gastó PSG para crear al equipo ideal

El enigma táctico del PSG con Lionel Messi: cuál será el sistema que usará Pochettino para que encaje en su equipo

Liga MX vs MLS: qué plantilla lucirá más en el Juego de Estrellas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cecy ‘Wushu’ recordó cuando Kalimba le pidió ser su novia

Cecy ‘Wushu’ recordó cuando Kalimba le pidió ser su novia

“Se inventan muchas novelas”: Brenda Zambrano reveló si volverá a Acapulco Shore

Llega la serie animada What If...?, con un enigma desconcertante: ¿qué hubiera pasado si en el Universo Marvel todo hubiera salido diferente?

Survivor México: filtraron supuesta lista de finalistas y semifinalistas

“Ya cásense”: Pedro Sola habría destapado romance de Linet Puente y Mauricio Mancera

TENDENCIAS

Menos del 20% de los recién nacidos contraen COVID-19 de sus madres, advierte un estudio

Menos del 20% de los recién nacidos contraen COVID-19 de sus madres, advierte un estudio

Día del Nutricionista: 10 consejos para llevar una alimentación sana y variada

Una guía para viajar a Grecia en pandemia: permisos, vacunas y todo lo que conviene saber

Por qué dormir en camas separadas puede beneficiar las relaciones de pareja

Bajo deseo, evitación y asexualidad: qué es cada uno, en qué se parecen y en qué se diferencian