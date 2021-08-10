COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Por
REUTERSAUG 10
10 de Agosto de 2021

'Car mob' protest in Bangkok over slow vaccine distribution

Start: 10 Aug 2021 09:56 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government demonstrators are calling for people in Bangkok to gather in cars in a 'car mob' at Ratchaprasong intersection as frustration mounts over what they describe as the government's failure to cope with coronavirus outbreaks and slow vaccine distribution.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Felipe Fuentes Barrera es nombrado nuevo presidente del Tribunal Electoral

Felipe Fuentes Barrera es nombrado nuevo presidente del Tribunal Electoral

Tercera ola: por segundo día consecutivo disminuyeron los contagios de COVID-19 en México

Narcoguerra en Tamaulipas: enfrentamiento del Ejército contra sicarios desató el terror en Nuevo Laredo

Colombia necesita vacunar a más del 90% de la población para alcanzar la inmunidad de rebaño: MinSalud

CNDH condenó las amenazas del CJNG a periodistas y medios de comunicación

DEPORTES

Tokio 2020 fue la cita más inclusiva de todos los tiempos con casi 200 atletas LGBT: las 4 historias que marcaron los Juegos Olímpicos

Tokio 2020 fue la cita más inclusiva de todos los tiempos con casi 200 atletas LGBT: las 4 historias que marcaron los Juegos Olímpicos

La astucia de Cuca, la claridad de Nacho Fernández y la capacidad goleadora de Hulk: cómo piensa frenar River Plate al Atlético Mineiro

La millonaria cantidad que pidió Canelo Álvarez a Caleb Plant para pactar pelea

Johan Vásquez a una firma de irse de Pumas para incorporarse al Génova de Italia

El hilarante relato de Matt Damon sobre su experiencia en un partido de Boca: “Fue la cosa más loca que he visto”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Goliath”, la serie en la que un abogado caído en desgracia busca su redención y termina atrapando al espectador

“Goliath”, la serie en la que un abogado caído en desgracia busca su redención y termina atrapando al espectador

“Las chiquirrucas”, influencers jaliscienses son acusados por abuso sexual a un migrante

“Es un hombre ignorante”: María Conchita Alonso se lanzó contra Pepe Aguilar

Qué dijo Mauricio Ochmann sobre Aislinn Derbez y el que sería su nuevo amor

“Don Ramón” a 33 años de su muerte: cuáles fueron sus escenas más icónicas en “El Chavo del 8″

TENDENCIAS

Día Mundial del León: 5 curiosidades del Rey de la Selva

Día Mundial del León: 5 curiosidades del Rey de la Selva

Creciente evidencia científica avala que la vacunación brinda una fuerte respuesta inmunitaria, incluso en los que ya tuvieron COVID-19

11 asombrosas maravillas naturales que ya no existen

Las claves del éxito en la gestión de la pandemia de Uruguay y las diferencias con la Argentina

Cerveza, vino, aceite de oliva y más: cómo impactan las calorías ocultas en la dieta