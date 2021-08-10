ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY/updated timing

'Car mob' protest in Bangkok over slow vaccine distribution

Start: 10 Aug 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY BE CANCELLED IF TURNOUT IS LOW

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government demonstrators are calling for people in Bangkok to gather in cars in a 'car mob' at Ratchaprasong intersection as frustration mounts over what they describe as the government's failure to cope with coronavirus outbreaks and slow vaccine distribution.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Protest starts

