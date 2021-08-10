COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-MESSI/HOTEL -- TIMING APPROX --

Por
REUTERS
10 de Agosto de 2021

Messi arrives at his hotel near the Champs Elysees

Start: 10 Aug 2021 16:19 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 17:19 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS SIGNAL WILL BE A MIX FEED - WE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN FANS GATHERING OUTSIDE PARIS SAINT-GERMAN STADIUM AND THE EXTERIOR OF THE HOTEL IN PARIS WHERE MESSI IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE**

----

PARIS - Lionel Messi arrives at a hotel near the Champs Elysees, after arriving from Barcelona and doing medical exams, in anticipation of his transfer to PSG.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

