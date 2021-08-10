ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/TRIAL -- UPDATED

Zuma back in court for arms deal corruption trial
Start: 10 Aug 2021 07:35 GMT
End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
Zuma is unwell and the court session likely to be postponed.
EDITORS NOTE: IT'S THOUGHT THAT THE HEARING MAY NOW BE VIRTUAL AND ZUMA WILL NOT APPEAR - PLEASE MONITOR FOR CONFIRMATION / UPDATES
PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma is back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his arms deal corruption trial. Zuma was granted a three-week delay in proceedings in July. He has evaded prosecution for more than a decade over charges of receiving kickbacks relating to a $2 billion weapons contract, which he denies.
