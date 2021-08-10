COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/TRIAL -- UPDATED --

Por
REUTERSAUG 10
9 de Agosto de 2021

Zuma back in court for arms deal corruption trial

Start: 10 Aug 2021 07:35 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

Zuma is unwell and the court session likely to be postponed.

EDITORS NOTE: IT'S THOUGHT THAT THE HEARING MAY NOW BE VIRTUAL AND ZUMA WILL NOT APPEAR - PLEASE MONITOR FOR CONFIRMATION / UPDATES

==

PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma is back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his arms deal corruption trial. Zuma was granted a three-week delay in proceedings in July. He has evaded prosecution for more than a decade over charges of receiving kickbacks relating to a $2 billion weapons contract, which he denies.

SCHEDULE:

0750GMT Zuma arrives in court

0800GMT Court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

