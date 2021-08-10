COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-CUOMO/ATTORNEY

Por
REUTERSAUG 10
10 de Agosto de 2021

Cuomo attorney delivers remarks

Start: 10 Aug 2021 15:55 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 16:15 GMT

VIRTUAL - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver public remarks on Tuesday, as he fights for his political life after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Uruguay recibió al boxeador venezolano Eldric Sella en condición de refugiado

Uruguay recibió al boxeador venezolano Eldric Sella en condición de refugiado

Las inéditas fotos de la boda de Jorge Negrete y María Félix que se subastarán hasta en $20,000

