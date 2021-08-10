ADVISORY NEW YORK-CUOMO/ATTORNEY

Cuomo attorney delivers remarks

Start: 10 Aug 2021 15:55 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 16:15 GMT

VIRTUAL - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver public remarks on Tuesday, as he fights for his political life after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com