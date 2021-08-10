COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSAUG 10
10 de Agosto de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments

Start: 11 Aug 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2021 13:45 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros will be joined by Hanna Sarkkinen, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Finland, Samba Sow, Director of Center for Vaccine Development in Mali and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial and Marco Medina, National Autonomous University of Honduras and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

