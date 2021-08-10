ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief Tedros briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments
Start: 11 Aug 2021 12:45 GMT
End: 11 Aug 2021 13:45 GMT
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros will be joined by Hanna Sarkkinen, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Finland, Samba Sow, Director of Center for Vaccine Development in Mali and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial and Marco Medina, National Autonomous University of Honduras and National Principal Investigator Solidarity PLUS trial.
