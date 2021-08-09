COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

Por
REUTERSAUG 09
9 de Agosto de 2021

Japan ceremony on 76th anniversary of WWII surrender

Start: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak at an annual ceremony to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender at Nippon Budokan.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un asesor del gobierno británico afirmó que el Reino Unido está cerca de la inmunidad de rebaño frente al COVID-19

Un asesor del gobierno británico afirmó que el Reino Unido está cerca de la inmunidad de rebaño frente al COVID-19

“El futuro de México, o lo construimos juntos ... o nos condenamos reciclar odio”: Corral exhortó a la oposición a dialogar con AMLO

Quiénes necesitarán una dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna contra el COVID-19, según los estudios científicos

Inflación en México: los precios subieron en julio muy por encima de la meta

El patriarca de la Iglesia Maronita libanesa criticó a Hezbollah por sus ataques a Israel: “No debe tomar decisiones sobre guerra y paz”

DEPORTES

Por el efecto Messi, el PSG multiplicó los seguidores en sus redes sociales

Por el efecto Messi, el PSG multiplicó los seguidores en sus redes sociales

Dani Alves le respondió a Lionel Messi sobre el desafío personal al que apunta el astro argentino

París espera por Messi: la locura de los hinchas del PSG ante la posible llegada del argentino

El Barcelona confirmó la gravedad de la lesión de Sergio Agüero: el extenso período que estará de baja y cuándo podría ser su debut

El mensaje de la hermana de Neymar a Antonela Roccuzzo que confirmaría los rumores sobre el destino de Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mila Kunis filma en Canadá, Kesha disfruta de las playas de Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Mila Kunis filma en Canadá, Kesha disfruta de las playas de Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Maluma promete la gira más “segura” del nuevo mundo postpandemia y pide a sus fanáticos que se vacunen

Survivor México: Alejandra, Jorge y Julio se batieron a duelo final; quién fue el eliminado de este 8 de agosto

Pedro Sola dio positivo a COVID-19, según Alex Kaffie

“Quiero dejar huella”: Sergio Mayer buscará ser Jefe de Gobierno en CDMX

TENDENCIAS

Tesla pospone el lanzamiento de Cybertruck hasta 2022

Tesla pospone el lanzamiento de Cybertruck hasta 2022

Cuanto más temprano comienzan los síntomas de diabetes, mayor sería el riesgo de padecer Alzheimer

La variante Delta puede evadir terapias con anticuerpos monoclonales, pero las dos dosis de la vacuna logran neutralizarla

¿Podrían ser las vacunas COVID-19 en polvo el futuro de los tratamientos?

Por qué los antivirales podrían ser la solución para el COVID-19