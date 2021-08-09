COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/TRIAL -- UPDATED --

Por
REUTERSAUG 09
9 de Agosto de 2021

Zuma back in court for arms deal corruption trial

Start: 10 Aug 2021 07:35 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: IT'S THOUGHT THAT THE HEARING MAY NOW BE VIRTUAL AND ZUMA WILL NOT APPEAR - PLEASE MONITOR FOR CONFIRMATION / UPDATES

==

PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma is back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his arms deal corruption trial. Zuma was granted a three-week delay in proceedings in July. He has evaded prosecution for more than a decade over charges of receiving kickbacks relating to a $2 billion weapons contract, which he denies.

SCHEDULE:

0750GMT Zuma arrives in court

0800GMT Court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un juez negó de manera definitiva desbloquear las cuentas bancarias de Andrés Roemer

Un juez negó de manera definitiva desbloquear las cuentas bancarias de Andrés Roemer

Hallaron los restos de un aterrador “dragón volador”, el reptil alado más grande de la antigua Australia

La OEA ratificó sus hallazgos sobre las irregularidades en las elecciones de Bolivia en 2019

TikTok tendrá historias como las de Instagram

Luis Díaz: “Tuve un buen verano en la Selección y vengo por más”

DEPORTES

Las últimas imágenes de Messi en Barcelona: descansa en la piscina de su casa mientras una multitud lo espera en París

Las últimas imágenes de Messi en Barcelona: descansa en la piscina de su casa mientras una multitud lo espera en París

Un grupo de socios del Barcelona presentó una demanda para evitar que Lionel Messi firme con el PSG

La directora de los medios del Kremlin amenazó a los jueces tras la final de gimnasia rítmica en los Juegos Olímpicos: “Recuerden estos nombres”

El golfista mexicano Abraham Ancer se proclamó campeón del mundo y logró su primer título del PGA Tour

Por el efecto Messi, el PSG multiplicó los seguidores en sus redes sociales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Vicente Fernández fue internado y operado de emergencia por una caída

Vicente Fernández fue internado y operado de emergencia por una caída

Mila Kunis filma en Canadá, Kesha disfruta de las playas de Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Maluma promete la gira más “segura” del nuevo mundo postpandemia y pide a sus fanáticos que se vacunen

Survivor México: Alejandra, Jorge y Julio se batieron a duelo final; quién fue el eliminado de este 8 de agosto

Pedro Sola dio positivo a COVID-19, según Alex Kaffie

TENDENCIAS

La Anmat autorizó la Fase II del estudio que busca demostrar la eficacia del ibuprofeno inhalado en pacientes con COVID-19

La Anmat autorizó la Fase II del estudio que busca demostrar la eficacia del ibuprofeno inhalado en pacientes con COVID-19

Cómo activar el modo oscuro de Google Maps en iOS

Beta de SteamVR permite organizar ventanas de escritorio durante los juegos

Un fármaco en estudio revirtió el 93% de los casos graves de COVID-19 en cinco días

Quiénes necesitarán una dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna contra el COVID-19, según los estudios científicos