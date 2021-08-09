ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/FARMERS

Indian farmers hold tractor rallies on Independence day

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Farmers, who have camped outside New Delhi since September last year protesting controversial farm reforms, hold tractor rallies with Indian tricolour flags on the occasion of India's independence day.

