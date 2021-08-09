COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/

Por
REUTERS
9 de Agosto de 2021

Modi address as India marks its 75th Independence Day

Start: 15 Aug 2021 01:35 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2021 03:20 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as India marks its 75th Independence Day.

SCHEDULE:

0150GMT - Modi arrives at Red Fort

0200GMT - National anthem

0203GMT - Modi's address begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

