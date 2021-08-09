ADVISORY INDIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/

Modi address as India marks its 75th Independence Day
Start: 15 Aug 2021 01:35 GMT
End: 15 Aug 2021 03:20 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as India marks its 75th Independence Day.
SCHEDULE:
0150GMT - Modi arrives at Red Fort
0200GMT - National anthem
0203GMT - Modi's address begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: DD
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com