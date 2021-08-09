ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Merkel newser on COVID response, aid for flood victims
Start: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the 16 federal states to discuss the COVID response in Europe's biggest economy as well as financial aid for victims of devastating floods that hit western Germany in July.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Meeting starts
TIME TBC - Merkel news conference follows the meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com