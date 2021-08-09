ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Merkel newser on COVID response, aid for flood victims

Start: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the 16 federal states to discuss the COVID response in Europe's biggest economy as well as financial aid for victims of devastating floods that hit western Germany in July.

