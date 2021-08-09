COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERS
9 de Agosto de 2021

Merkel newser on COVID response, aid for flood victims

Start: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the 16 federal states to discuss the COVID response in Europe's biggest economy as well as financial aid for victims of devastating floods that hit western Germany in July.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Meeting starts

TIME TBC - Merkel news conference follows the meeting

Reuters

“Hay que denunciar el clasismo, el racismo”: Alejandro Riaño

“Hay que denunciar el clasismo, el racismo”: Alejandro Riaño

Cómo activar el modo oscuro de Google Maps en iOS

Un grupo de socios del Barcelona presentó una demanda para evitar que Lionel Messi firme con el PSG

Los cuatro ciclistas colombianos que competirán desde este lunes en la Vuelta a Polonia

Siete colombianos disputarán la Premier League

Un grupo de socios del Barcelona presentó una demanda para evitar que Lionel Messi firme con el PSG

Un grupo de socios del Barcelona presentó una demanda para evitar que Lionel Messi firme con el PSG

La directora de los medios del Kremlin amenazó a los jueces tras la final de gimnasia rítmica en los Juegos Olímpicos: “Recuerden estos nombres”

El golfista mexicano Abraham Ancer se proclamó campeón del mundo y logró su primer título del PGA Tour

Por el efecto Messi, el PSG multiplicó los seguidores en sus redes sociales

Dani Alves le respondió a Lionel Messi sobre el desafío personal al que apunta el astro argentino

Vicente Fernández fue internado y operado de emergencia por una caída

Vicente Fernández fue internado y operado de emergencia por una caída

Mila Kunis filma en Canadá, Kesha disfruta de las playas de Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Maluma promete la gira más “segura” del nuevo mundo postpandemia y pide a sus fanáticos que se vacunen

Survivor México: Alejandra, Jorge y Julio se batieron a duelo final; quién fue el eliminado de este 8 de agosto

Pedro Sola dio positivo a COVID-19, según Alex Kaffie

Beta de SteamVR permite organizar ventanas de escritorio durante los juegos

Beta de SteamVR permite organizar ventanas de escritorio durante los juegos

Un fármaco en estudio revirtió el 93% de los casos graves de COVID-19 en cinco días

Quiénes necesitarán una dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna contra el COVID-19, según los estudios científicos

Tesla pospone el lanzamiento de Cybertruck hasta 2022

Cuanto más temprano comienzan los síntomas de diabetes, mayor sería el riesgo de padecer Alzheimer