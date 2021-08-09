COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-REPORT

REUTERS
6 de Agosto de 2021

Long-awaited UN climate report released

Start: 09 Aug 2021 08:02 GMT

End: 09 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The IPCC publishes its first full update since 2015 on climate science, including human-caused drivers of climate change as well as the latest trends in atmospheric, oceanic and land surface science. The report will update scientists' best projections for global warming, and will discuss feedback loops and other Earth dynamics that have impact. IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee and the Co-Chairs of Working Group I of the IPCC will address the news conference.

Reuters

Científicos alertaron que el planeta se calentará 1,5 grados centígrados en los próximos 19 años

