ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Anti-government demonstrators march in Bangkok
Start: 07 Aug 2021 08:32 GMT
End: 07 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government demonstrators have called for a march in Bangkok on Saturday to protest against what they call the government's failure in handling the coronavirus outbreaks.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com