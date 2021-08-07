ADVISORY --FLASH--6066-GREECE-WILDFIRES/ATHENS RESIDENTS-PM

Residents flee as flames reach Athens suburb overnight

Start: 07 Aug 2021 08:25 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

ATHENS: Residents flee as flames reach Athens suburb overnight. Prime minister Mitsotakis says helping those affected will be his 'top priority'.

