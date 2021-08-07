COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 7 de Agosto de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6066-GREECE-WILDFIRES/ATHENS RESIDENTS-PM

Por
REUTERSAUG 07
7 de Agosto de 2021

Residents flee as flames reach Athens suburb overnight

Start: 07 Aug 2021 08:25 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2021 08:30 GMT

ATHENS: Residents flee as flames reach Athens suburb overnight. Prime minister Mitsotakis says helping those affected will be his 'top priority'.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / GREEK

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

