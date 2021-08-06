COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC

REUTERS
5 de Agosto de 2021

Joint IOC-TOCOG daily briefing during 2020 games

Start: 06 Aug 2021 01:48 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2021 03:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee for the 2020 Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Speakers: Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya

