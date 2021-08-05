COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH 4198-SOCCER-SPAIN/MESSI--

Por
REUTERSAUG 05
5 de Agosto de 2021

Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint - club statement

Start: 05 Aug 2021 18:29 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2021 18:33 GMT

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club say, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO / NO RESALES, NO COMMERCIAL USE, MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: PART MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO / NO RESALES, NO COMMERCIAL USE, MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: BARCA TV / REUTERS / UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Location:

Topic: Sports

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El gobierno bielorruso, por encima de todas las medallas olímpicas

El gobierno bielorruso, por encima de todas las medallas olímpicas

Pensión Bienestar CDMX: esta es la ubicación de los módulos por alcaldía para registrarse

Tú también puedes tener una medalla olímpica… si consigues pagarla

Le ‘dieron palo’ en Twitter al alcalde de Medellín Daniel Quintero por anunciar hasta en chino la apertura de la licitación de la nueva línea del metro

La Guardia civil española desmanteló una organización narco que introducía cocaína proveniente de Sudamérica

DEPORTES

Así reflejaron los medios del mundo la salida de Lionel Messi del Barcelona

Así reflejaron los medios del mundo la salida de Lionel Messi del Barcelona

El gobierno bielorruso, por encima de todas las medallas olímpicas

Tú también puedes tener una medalla olímpica… si consigues pagarla

Los dos clubes a los que podría ir Messi tras la confirmación de su salida del Barcelona: el último indicio

Oficial: Lionel Messi no seguirá en el Barcelona

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De los paseos por la playa de Lucerito Mijares a los llamados de Aislinn Derbez: los famosos a un click

De los paseos por la playa de Lucerito Mijares a los llamados de Aislinn Derbez: los famosos a un click

Cómo es la portada en la que aparecen la hija de Luis Miguel y Stephanie Salas

El baterista Charlie Watts no participará en la gira de los Rolling Stones por Estados Unidos: fue operado de urgencia

Heidi Klum nos cuenta los retos que enfrentó al hacer la segunda temporada de “Making the cut”

La razón por la que tundieron al Capi Pérez y Poncho De Nigris en Venga la Alegría

TENDENCIAS

El debate que plantea el intercambio de vacunas en Argentina: ¿Cuál elegir, Moderna o AstraZeneca como reemplazo de la Sputnik?

El debate que plantea el intercambio de vacunas en Argentina: ¿Cuál elegir, Moderna o AstraZeneca como reemplazo de la Sputnik?

Nintendo disminuye sus ganancias tras una racha de ventas en 2020

Se filtró información sobre la nueva realidad virtual de PlayStation

Nuevos estudios científicos advierten que el consumo de alcohol está asociado a 11 tipos de cáncer, pero el café puede prevenir

Qué medidas tomar para protegerse ante la llegada de la variante Delta del COVID-19