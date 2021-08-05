ADVISORY --FLASH 4198-SOCCER-SPAIN/MESSI

Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint - club statement
Start: 05 Aug 2021 18:29 GMT
End: 05 Aug 2021 18:33 GMT
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club say, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal.
