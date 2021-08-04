ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BELARUS-POLAND

Belarusian athlete Tsimanouskaya holds newser in Poland
Start: 05 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 05 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT
WARSAW, POLAND Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge at the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games holds a news conference in Poland after her arrival on Wednesday evening.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location:
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/BELARUSIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com