COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 4 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/BELARUS-POLAND

Por
REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2021

Belarusian athlete Tsimanouskaya holds newser in Poland

Start: 05 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2021 12:00 GMT

WARSAW, POLAND Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge at the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games holds a news conference in Poland after her arrival on Wednesday evening.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/BELARUSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Mala copa”: el día que Alejandra Guzmán amenazó a una mujer con una botella rota en un antro de Acapulco

“Mala copa”: el día que Alejandra Guzmán amenazó a una mujer con una botella rota en un antro de Acapulco

Quién fue el primer papá de Chabelo en la televisión

Cuán efectiva es la combinación de vacunas contra el COVID-19: las conclusiones de los estudios hechos en la Argentina y la voz de los expertos

Impactante explosión en una gasolinera en el estado venezolano de Anzoátegui: al menos un muerto y dos heridos

JEP también pide la extensión del mandato de la Comisión de la Verdad

DEPORTES

Se lesionó en plena carrera, pero se negó a abandonar y llegó cojeando a la meta: la gesta de Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Se lesionó en plena carrera, pero se negó a abandonar y llegó cojeando a la meta: la gesta de Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Así fue la llegada de Lionel Messi a Barcelona: aseguran que su renovación es inminente

“Olvídense de maldiciones, olvídense de mala suerte”: David Faitelson confirmó superioridad de Brasil ante México en los Juegos Olímpicos

Cómo es el “efecto trampolín” de la pista de atletismo de los Juegos Olímpicos que ayuda a batir récords

Belem: Guerrero por apellido y guerrera para lograr medalla en Atenas 2004

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién fue el primer papá de Chabelo en la televisión

Quién fue el primer papá de Chabelo en la televisión

Aitana Derbez cumplió 7 años y así la celebraron Eugenio y Alessandra Rosaldo

Por qué Gaby Platas se operó a los 32 años para no tener hijos

Reese Witherspoon se convirtió en la actriz más rica del mundo: la decisión que la llevó a la cima

“Siempre nos quedamos en el ya merito”, Pedrito Sola critica a los atletas en Tokio 2020 y desata la polémica

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp: cómo usar la herramienta de “No molestar”

WhatsApp: cómo usar la herramienta de “No molestar”

Tendencias en ciberseguridad en la Argentina: cuáles serán los ataques más comunes en el futuro

Guile y Cammy de Street Fighter llegan a Fortnite

“La lactancia requiere de un entorno que acompañe”

Dos dosis de las vacunas Pfizer y AstraZeneca previnieron la infección por COVID-19 mejor que las de Sinovac, según un estudio científico de Chile