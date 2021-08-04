COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY --UPDATED DETAILS AND SOURCE--

Por
REUTERSAUG 04
4 de Agosto de 2021

Protesters hold minute silence at 1507GMT to mark a year since deadly Beirut port blast

Start: 04 Aug 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - One year after Beirut blast, protesters are expected to gather in front of the capital's port, hold a moment of silence at 1507GMT - the time of the explosion, then head to central Beirut.

Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, also holds a mass with the families of Beirut blast victims at the port on the anniversary of the explosion.

SCHEDULE:

1320-1508GMT Protest / REUTERS -ACCESS ALL

1508GMT Mass / MTV LEBANON POOL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / MTV LEBANON POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Con el legado de Clorindo Testa, inauguran dos muestras que ponen en valor la colección y el patrimonio del CCEBA

Caster Semenya, la campeona Olímpica intersexual

Murió Niurka Camacho, la niña que lloró en la audiencia de la CIDH reclamando por su derecho a la salud en Venezuela

En las entrañas del fraude: así opera Venser, el consultorio que promete "quitar" la homosexualidad

Isla de calor: el fenómeno que provoca altas temperaturas e inundaciones en la CDMX, según expertas de la UNAM

Caster Semenya, la campeona Olímpica intersexual

Una multimillonaria inyección económica en la Liga de España ayudaría al Barcelona para retener a Lionel Messi

Ecatepec en Tokio 2020: quién es Joana Jiménez, la nadadora artística de Xalostoc que compitió en los Juegos Olímpicos

Lo más destacado del día 12 de los Juegos Olímpicos: el pase a la final de Las Leonas y nuevos récords mundiales

"Se descontroló": la efusiva celebración en el vestuario de Las Leonas tras conseguir el pasaje a la final de los Juegos Olímpicos

Luisito Comunica se declara fan de Belinda y presume un tatuaje

Luisito Comunica se declara fan de Belinda y presume un tatuaje

Jacqie Rivera rompió el silencio tras ser declarada albacea de la herencia de Jenni

El drama de Juan Pablo Medina: de una feroz trombosis a la amputación de su pierna

Colate, pillado en plena conquista nocturna: "Yo siempre estoy bien acompañado"

Del look de Joy Corrigan a las vacaciones de Emily Ratajkowski en Italia: celebrities en un click

Great Place To Work: conocé el ranking completo de los mejores lugares para trabajar en América Latina

Menos del 5% de los niños sufre COVID prolongado, según un nuevo estudio

Cómo transferir información entre celulares Android al comprar uno nuevo

Científicos buscan crear vacunas "universales" para combatir cualquiera de los coronavirus

Dia del Panadero: el 77% de los argentinos lo consume de forma diaria o al menos una vez por semana