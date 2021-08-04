ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY --UPDATED DETAILS AND SOURCE

Protesters hold minute silence at 1507GMT to mark a year since deadly Beirut port blast

Start: 04 Aug 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 15:30 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - One year after Beirut blast, protesters are expected to gather in front of the capital's port, hold a moment of silence at 1507GMT - the time of the explosion, then head to central Beirut.

Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, also holds a mass with the families of Beirut blast victims at the port on the anniversary of the explosion.

