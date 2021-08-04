ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY-MASS

Mass is held with the families of Beirut blast victims to mark one year since the explosion

Start: 04 Aug 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 16:45 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE SEE LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY.

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, is expected to hold a mass with the families of Beirut blast victims at the port on the anniversary of the explosion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MTV LEBANON POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ch1- NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com