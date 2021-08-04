ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY-MASS

Mass is held with the families of Beirut blast victims to mark one year since the explosion
Start: 04 Aug 2021 16:00 GMT
End: 04 Aug 2021 16:45 GMT
LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE SEE LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY.
BEIRUT, LEBANON - Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, is expected to hold a mass with the families of Beirut blast victims at the port on the anniversary of the explosion.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: MTV LEBANON POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: ch1- NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com