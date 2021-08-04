COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 4 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por
REUTERSAUG 04
2 de Agosto de 2021

Morning view of Beirut port silos as Lebanon marks a year since blast

Start: 04 Aug 2021 05:53 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 08:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Morning view of Beirut port silos as Lebanon marks one year since the devastating Aug. 4, 2020 blast that killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and devastated swathes of the capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Desmanes en El Campín: Policía capturó a tres presuntos involucrados en hechos de violencia en graderías del estadio

Jaime Lozano confesó en qué se basó para los penales de la semifinal ante Brasil de Tokio 2020

"Lo abandonó": Eugenio Derbez reveló que la novia de Sammy Pérez huyó tras ver cuenta del hospital

La ANMAT aprobó el primer recubrimiento nanotecnológico para prevenir infecciones en hospitales, lugares de trabajos y transporte

