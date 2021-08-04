ADVISORY LEBANON-BLAST/ANNIVERSARY -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Morning view of Beirut port silos as Lebanon marks a year since blast

Start: 04 Aug 2021 05:53 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 08:00 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Morning view of Beirut port silos as Lebanon marks one year since the devastating Aug. 4, 2020 blast that killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and devastated swathes of the capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com