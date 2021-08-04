COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Agosto de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/GREECE-WILDFIRES

REUTERS
4 de Agosto de 2021

Wildfire burns near Athens

Start: 04 Aug 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2021 06:00 GMT

VARYMPOMPI, ATHENS - A large wildfire rages near a industrial area outside Athens, prompting authorities to evacuate a summer camp and disrupting road traffic. Amid scorching temperatures during Greece's worst heatwave in over 30 years, more than 300 firefighters with 35 vehicles and 10 aircraft are battling the blaze at the foothills of Parnitha mountain in the suburb of Varympompi.

Reuters

