COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Agosto de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-BELARUS/POLICE-MEMORIAL ++POSSIBLE ONLY++

Por
REUTERSAUG 03
3 de Agosto de 2021

People gather outside Belarus embassy in Ukraine after activist death

Start: 03 Aug 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 17:00 GMT

KYIV - People gather next to Belarus Embassy to Ukraine in Kyiv to stage a memorial service to commemorate a Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine who was found hanged in a park near his home early on Tuesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tiroteo en la ciudad sueca de Kristianstad: la policía halló varios “cuerpos con posibles heridas de bala”

Tiroteo en la ciudad sueca de Kristianstad: la policía halló varios “cuerpos con posibles heridas de bala”

Qué pasa si combino vacunas o me aplico un segundo esquema de vacunación contra COVID-19

Colima en alerta máxima, saturó el 95% de camas generales para COVID-19 tras la llegada de Delta

Inegi: siete de cada 10 consumidores mexicanos consideró la situación económica peor que hace 12 meses

Con un gol espectacular de Marco Asensio, España venció a Japón en Tokio y jugará la final de fútbol masculino contra Brasil

DEPORTES

Con un gol espectacular de Marco Asensio, España venció a Japón en Tokio y jugará la final de fútbol masculino contra Brasil

Con un gol espectacular de Marco Asensio, España venció a Japón en Tokio y jugará la final de fútbol masculino contra Brasil

El llanto de Facundo Campazzo en el banco de suplentes y su mensaje para Luis Scola tras la derrota ante Australia

“Luis fue el mejor y más increíble jugador que haya nacido en nuestro territorio”: el elogio del Oveja Hernández tras la despedida de Scola

Acusan al equipo danés de ciclismo de hacer trampa en los Juegos Olímpicos: el detalle que señalan en sus piernas

Emotivo momento en los Juegos Olímpicos: Luis Scola salió de la cancha y frenaron el partido para que todo el estadio lo ovacione

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Destinado a morir joven”: un nuevo libro plantea una hipótesis que desafía todo lo que se cree sobre el final de Elvis Presley

“Destinado a morir joven”: un nuevo libro plantea una hipótesis que desafía todo lo que se cree sobre el final de Elvis Presley

Cómo cambió la relación amorosa entre Lorenzo Méndez y “Chiquis” Rivera

Estas son las cinco fotos de Gabriela Spanic en Instagram que arrasaron durante las últimas horas

Bad Bunny colaboró con Aventura en el nuevo sencillo “volví”

De las vacaciones de Alex Rodríguez en Saint Tropez al almuerzo de Kendall Jenner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Por qué la pandemia produjo el aumento de los casos de miopía en niños

Por qué la pandemia produjo el aumento de los casos de miopía en niños

El COVID-19 como factor de riesgo de infarto y ACV: qué dicen los últimos estudios

Un ciberataque impide sacar turno para vacunarse contra el coronavirus en Roma

Más de 2.300 adolescentes con factores de riesgo ya se vacunaron contra el COVID-19 en Argentina

Eider: cómo son las plumas de ave más caras que sólo se consiguen en Islandia