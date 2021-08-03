COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW YORK-CUOMO/

Por
3 de Agosto de 2021
3 de Agosto de 2021

Cuomo reacts to findings of sexual harrassment investigation

Start: 03 Aug 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2021 18:00 GMT

ALBANY, NEW YORK - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts to the findings of an independent review into sexual harrassment allegations announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

